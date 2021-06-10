THURSDAY
Works by Peggy Cook and Lisa Christopherson — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring High Mountain Duet, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Dillion Finn, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Wheel of Doom — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: loonees.com.
THURSDAY-SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With The Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Strummin’ in the Springs Concert Series — With The Martini Shot, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Bandlez — With Cyclops, Shank Aaron, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Chantil Dukart Quartet featuring Gabriel Mervine, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
RSDS — Local All-Star Lineup — With Rob Fulton, Skye Lewis, Dylan Teifer, Derek Gray and David Jeffrey, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Monique Marvez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
Steve Brown — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
The Legends of Burlesque — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY
Rock N’ Rage Fest — 4 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Idol the Band, Aaron Noble Brown — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
New Legacy — 7-8:30 p.m., New Beginnings Fellowship, 1628 Babcock Lane; newlegacy project.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: French Horn Quartet — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
TUESDAY AND JUNE 22
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Mary and the Pharoah, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Leo and the Lark, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Gilmore Family & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
Jah Sun & the Rising Tide — With Mighty Mystic, 9:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
JUNE 17
Paint the Town Blues Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/ paintthetownblue.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Jazz Night — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
The Still Tide with Kiltro — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
JUNE 18
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With Mary and the Pharaoh, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Key West Drew — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Awaiting Eternity — With Bound by Years, Orcinus, Theocide, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazers theatre.com.
Megalodon & LAXX — With Green Matter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Street Deacons — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
JUNE 18-19
Earthquake — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m. June 18, 7 p.m. June 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$49. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 19
Cordovas, Great Peacock — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Hennessy Six — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $14. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
We are Not a Glum Lot — 9 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, call or go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
JUNE 20
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with David Musante — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
JUNE 22
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
JUNE 23
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With BJ Estares and Route 61, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JUNE 24
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
JUNE 24-26
Voices of Rock Radio — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH JUNE 25
”Here a Bird, There a Bird, Everywhere a Bird” — Works by Robert Lococo, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; g44gallery.com.
”Experiments Through Color Geometries and the Human Element” — With paintings by Louis Rodriguez, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through June 25 by appointment; themodbo.com.
THRUOGH JUNE 28
”Spring into Summer” — Works by members of the Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through June 28; commonwheel.com/spring-into-summer.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Alter Ego” — Collaboration with the Alvarez Gallery and the Commons Gallery, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration” — With art from more than 12 local artists, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through June 26; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 6
”U OK?” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St, Suite 100. Exhibit runs through Aug. 6. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins...or...This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
