THROUGH SUNDAY
”Cheers! Drink Up!” — Juried exhibition celebrating the clay drinking vessel, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.
THROUGH AUG. 28
”How Do You See God?” Exhibit: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday-reception.
”Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for military and ages 65 and older. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THURSDAY
Shots Fired — A Roast Show — With Mike Stanley and Brandt Tobler, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
Narrow Gauge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Moniqu Marvez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door; loonees.com.
SATURDAY AND AUG. 14
Dueling Pianos — 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 7
”Western Exposure” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through Aug. 31; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
”1985 / Take On Me” Juried Exhibition — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/yasauftm.
”Modern Storytellers” Opening Reception — New works by JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal, 5-8 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through Aug. 28; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”A Present Unknown” — Works by Molly Koehn, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/yyoj4xp7.
My Blue Sky: Allman Brothers Tribute — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 7-8
Mo Alexander — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets: loonees.com.
AUG. 7-28
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
AUG. 12
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Brandon Henderson Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 19
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Blue Frog, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 20
Art Hop — Jean Alfieri will be signing both her “Zuggy the Pug Rescue” series and her new guided journal, “Blessed to be Me,” and Susan Mathis will sign the second installment of the “Thousand Islands Gilded Age” series, “Devyn’s Dilemma,” along with her other titles, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
AUG. 26
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With George Sissneros, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 28-30
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, pre-’76 car show and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Go online for hours, admission cost and tickets: ppir.com.
SEPT. 2
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nuebe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 9
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St.; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 13
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
SEPT. 16
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardens andevents.com.
