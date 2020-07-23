As restrictions from COVID-19 are slowly eased, some events are starting to be held in person, following strict guidelines. However, because of the fluidity of coronavirus, before attending events, make sure the event is still taking place.
THROUGH AUG. 2
“Cheers! Drink Up!” — Juried exhibition celebrating the clay drinking vessel, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.
THROUGH AUG. 28
“How Do You See God?” Exhibit — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academy framesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday- reception.
“Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for military and ages 65 and older. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Drive-in Cinema — “Meet the Patels” — 8-10:30 p.m., Former Gazette Building, 704 E. Colorado Ave., $25 per car. Tickets required: rmwfilm.org.
FRIDAY
BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — 6 and 8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Psychedeligates, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
JULY 31
Narrow Gauge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 7
“Western Exposure” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through Aug. 31; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“1985 / Take On Me” Juried Exhibition — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/yasauftm.
“Modern Storytellers” Opening Reception — New works by JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal, 5-8 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through Aug. 28; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
AUG. 12
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Brandon Henderson Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardens andevents.com.
AUG. 19
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Blue Frog, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 20
Art Hop — Jean Alfieri will be signing both her “Zuggy the Pug Rescue” series and her new guided journal, “Blessed to be Me,” and Susan Mathis will sign the second installment of the “Thousand Islands Gilded Age” series, “Devyn’s Dilemma,” along with her other titles, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
AUG. 26
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With George Sissneros, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 28-30
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, pre-’76 car show and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Go online for hours, admission cost and tickets: ppir.com.
SEPT. 2
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nuebe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 9
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St.; hillside gardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 13
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
SEPT. 16
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardens andevents.com.
