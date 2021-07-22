THURSDAY
JStu — 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$75. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Front Range Big Band, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Strung Short — With Get the Axe, Current Failures, Series Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Dead or Alive Tour — With Fonzie, Asmodeus, Heratic b2b Life Pattern, Hami, SayWord, Autokorekt, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dave McMurray — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Simon Gibson — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With Just Dance, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintown center.com/events.
Faster Pussycat, Enuff Z’Nuff — With Gravel, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Hunter Benjammin Hicks — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Dan Goebel — With My Life as a Bear, Christian Andrew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Mike Van Arsdale Quartet, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Mary and the Pharaoh — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY Alonzo Bodden — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Paul Hooper — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Fine Arts Center Pit Orchestra — 1 p.m., Acacia Park Bandshell, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Jerry McCauley & Friends — 2:30-4 p.m., Acacia Park Bandshell, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Tigerwine — With Castele, False Report, Between the Heart, SemiFiction, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Cash’d Out — Tribute to Johnny Cash — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Ashtonz — Acme Bluegrass to open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SuperTone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
SATURDAY-AUG. 15
”Hall of Mirrors: Not Another World” — Presented by Kitty Drama Productions, Neeper Valley Road, Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: kittydrama.com.
SUNDAY
Jazz Concert — With Adrian Cunningham, Wayne Wilkinson, Pat Abbott and David Siegel, 2 p.m., Dryhurst Gallery, 22 E. Kiowa St.; csjazzparty.com.
Hug it Forward Benefit Concert Concert — 2 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 and 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Summer Concert Series — By Friends of Monument Park with John Wise and Tribe, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: Duelin’ Satchmoas — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
TUESDAY-JULY 29
Shen Yun: “5,000 Years of Civilization” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $83 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hinder — With Sk1lyte, Moon Fever, Crystaleyez, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With SoNo Trio, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With All in Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JULY 29
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 5:30 p.m., Meadows Park, 1943 S. El Paso Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Inman Brother Band, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Springs Contemporary Big Band, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Cleveland Experiment — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Shots Fired! A Roast Show — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
JULY 29-AUG. 1
”She Loves Me” — Youth Rep Production, 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: 634-5583, fac. coloradocollege.edu.
JULY 30
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With Tejon Corner Street Thieves, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Patrick Sweany — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Voodoo Hawks — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Starburn — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Girls Night Out the Show — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $19.95 and up. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JULY 30-31
Andy Woodhull — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Mike Hammock — 7 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
JULY 31
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Beach Bash — Featuring Mouth for War, Mindz Eye and more, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 p.m., Acacia Park Bandshell, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Lulu’s Songwriter Showcase — Featuring Colin Kelly, Ian Ehrhart and Katey Sleeveless, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
AUG. 1
Harlem Globetrotters — 2 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
AUG. 4
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With AJE, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With High Mountain Duet featuring Jon Murphy, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Psychedeligates, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
The Beach Boys — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $44 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Sensi Trails — With Green Buddha, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
AUG. 4-7
The World Series of Comedy — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
AUG. 5
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With The Peak Big Band, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
The Elovaters — With Artikal Sound System, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Veteran Art Exhibition — Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; e.givesmart.com/events/l10.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Equilibrium” — Works by Shannon Mello, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JULY 31
”What We Did” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”Images” Photo Exhibit — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery.com.
”Cheers! Drink Up! 2021” — Featuring drinkware made from clay, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/cheers-2021.
”Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”Heart of the Mountain” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
THROUGH AUG. 1
”Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” — Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15 and up. Tickets required: 255-3232, entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 6
”U OK?” Exhibit — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St, Suite 100. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 7
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 13
”Visions of Color, Light, Appreciation and Gratitude” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake. Exhibit runs through Aug. 13; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
”An American Night’s Dream” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Audience will be led on hiking trails as part of the show, $20. Tickets required: campfiretheatertours.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/eugene-atget- photographing-paris.
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM