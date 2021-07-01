THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Dave Day and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/ paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Hickabee, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
The Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Super Clang — With The Short T.E.R.M, The Flower Gospel, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Habitual Offenders with Tracy Kellett — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The Bellamy Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With 101st Army Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Kailani Dobson — 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St, Suite 100; gocadigital.org.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 6 p.m., 112 E. Boulder St.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Tovenaar — With Upon a Fields Whisper, Clarion Void, Kalakuta, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Figure — With Jeanie, Dub, Underground Sounds, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25-$35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Nico Coluucci — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Derrick Stroup — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Jozalyn Sharp — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-JULY 30
”Equilibrium” — Works by Shannon Mello, opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays- Saturdays; g44gallery.com.
FRIDAY-JULY 31
”What We Did” — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through July 31; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Cheers! Drink Up! 2021” — Featuring drinkware made from clay, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/cheers-2021.
”Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
JULY 2-AUG. 8
”Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a- venue-2021.
Brut Fest — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Fighting the Phoenix — With The Endless Line, Arctic Origins, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9:30 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
Idaho with Mute Forest — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With The Mississippi Mudders, 6-8 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 592-9541.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
WEDNESDAY-JULY 8
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 8
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Take 2 Blues and the Soulcasters, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
”Colorado Springs Then and Now” Photo Exhibit Opening Reception — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 260-6637.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Triple Nickel, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Trapt — With Acedon Franklin, Mindless Vitality, Matthew Hennis, The R Souls, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wheel of Doom with John Rumery — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
JULY 9
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With 17th Avenue Allstars, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Reminiscent Souls — With Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Sheep Sessions: He$h & More — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Mike Van Arsdale — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JULY 9-10
Jay Hollingsworth — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Steve Sabo — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 9-18
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., starting at $49 per vehicle. Tickets required: 477-2100, worldarena.com.
JULY 9-AUG. 28
”An American Night’s Dream” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Audience will be let on hiking trails as part of the show, $20. Tickets required: campfiretheatertours.com.
JULY 10
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10, 10:44 and 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., George Fellows Park, 5711 Tuckerman Drive; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Chris Webby — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
E.P.I.C. Concert and Film in the Park — 7 p.m., Acacia Park Bandshell, 115 E. Platte Ave., 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
SemiFiction — With Stereo Ontario, The Sum Beaches, Emerson Bailey, Grimmly, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JULY 10-11
Life of Bach: A Musical Journey — With Colorado Springs’ Early Music Ensemble, Parish House Baroque, 7-8 p.m. July 10, 2:30-4 p.m. July 11, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave, $10-$20. Tickets required: parishhouse baroque.org.
JULY 11
Hickabee & Brandon Henderson Band — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$15. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
In the Whale — With Salt of Sanguine, Redbush, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
JULY 12
Gemini Syndrome — With A Killers Confession, Ovtlier, Pushing Veronica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshine studioslive.com.
Summer Concert Series — By Friends of Monument Park with New Horizons “Kicks” Band, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
JULY 13
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: Brass Band — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
JULY 14
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With The Mitguards, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With New Horizons “Kicks” Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Professor M, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Playing with Smoke, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JULY 15
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Eef and the Blues Express, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Collective Groove, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With New Horizons “Kick” Band, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Front Range Big Band — 7-8 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 494-3746.
You Look Like with Jonny & Brian — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Little Texas — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$55. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 15-17
Jeremy Piven — 7 p.m. July 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 16-17, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$90. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
JULY 15-18
”Paranormal Cirque” — 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 9:30 p.m. July 16-17, 6:30 p.m. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, $10-$50. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/ 2y7m3vbs.
JULY 15-AUG. 1
”Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” — Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15 and up. Tickets required: 255-3232, entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 6
”U OK?” Exhibit — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St, Suite 100. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 7
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/eugene- atget-photographing-paris.
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/ exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
