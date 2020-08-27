Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue — With The Springstown Shakers, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Rocket Man Show — A tribute to Elton John, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Brandt Tobler — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $4-$8. Tickets required: 591-0707, loonees.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, pre-1976 car show and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Go online for hours, cost and tickets: ppir.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nuebe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Modern Storytellers by JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal” — The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”How Do You See God?” exhibit — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday-reception.
THROUGH SUNDAY
August Featured Artists — Jerry Thompson, Marilyn Kirkman, Jan Oyler, Diana Zombola, Peggy Cook and Barb McAdams, opens 1-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2524 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sundas; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM