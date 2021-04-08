Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Trilix Jazz Trio — Featuring Colin McAllister, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run — Colorado Tribute Band to the Eagles — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Mike Hickman — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $15-$60. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-APRIL 18
”Dream by Day” by Soren Narnia and A. Rhodes — Presented by Counterweight Theatre Lab, 6-7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturday, park at 717 N. Franklin St., $5. Tickets required: counterweighttheatre.com/current-upcoming.
SATURDAY
”Don Quixote” — Presented by Rachael’s School of Dance, 2-4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69. Tickets required: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/2511.
Threat Invasion: Silent Disco — The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., call or go online for times, $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
APRIL 16
Mary and the Pharaoh — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
APRIL 16-17
Steve Rannazzisi — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $25-$70. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 17
The Red Mountain Boys — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazers theatre.com.
Bass Springs — With G-Rex, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
APRIL 22-24
Gary Owen — 7 p.m. April 22, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 23-24, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $40-$80. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
THROUGH APRIL 24
”Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 25
”Perspectives on the Passion” Art Show — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 2, 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, HarvestDowntown Church, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/27wz5zf2.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Colorscapes” — Works by Carol McIntyre, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eight St.; g44gallery.com.
”Mending Hearts Through the Arts” — Finding Our Voices art show, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
”Colorado Wildflowers” — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM