Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY Spinphony — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
”Perspectives on the Passion” Good Friday Performance — Live music and spoken word, 6-8, HarvestDowntown Church, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/27wz5zf2.
FRIDAY-APRIL 25
”Perspectives on the Passion” Art Show — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, HarvestDowntown Church, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/27wz5zf2.
FRIDAY-APRIL 30
”Colorscapes” — Works by Carol McIntyre, opening night, 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
”Mending Hearts Through the Arts” — Finding Our Voices art show, opening night, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
SATURDAY
Notorious ACE — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
APRIL 8
Trilix Jazz Trio — Featuring Colin McAllister, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
APRIL 9 AND 10
The Long Run — Colorado Tribute Band to the Eagles — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
APRIL 10
”Don Quixote” — Presented by Rachael’s School of Dance, 2-4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69. Tickets required: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/2511.
Threat Invasion: Silent Disco — The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., call or go online for times, $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH APRIL 24
”Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Colorado Wildflowers” — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM