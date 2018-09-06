BREW
CALENDAR
THROUGH SUNDAY
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Free admission and free beer served 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
SATURDAY
Chili and Beer Fest — Noon-4 p.m., Crested Butte; cbchamber.com/events/beer-and-chili-festival.
Lafayette Brew Fest — 2-7 p.m., Festival Plaza, Old Town Lafayette. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yded84ov.
MONDAY
Denver Rare Beer Tasting 10 — Noon-4 p.m., McNichols Building, Denver, $125 and up; tinyurl.com/yczx9mnn.
SEPT. 13
BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass — 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 through Sept. 12, $20 at door; Jenna, 685-5089.
SEPT. 14-16
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SEPT. 15
Pawtoberfest — Dog-friendly festival with craft brews and spirits tasting, food trucks and more, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st and Rio Grande streets, $50, $30 for ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger; pawtoberfest.org.
Bines and Brews Beer Fest — 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10-$25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82wsoa3.
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — Orchard Town Center, Broomfield, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.