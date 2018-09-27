Brew
calendar
FRIDAY
45th Parallel Tapping — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
OktoBREWfest — Lincoln Park, downtown Greeley; visitgreeley.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Oktoberfest 2018 — 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Ranch, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 222 North Gate Blvd., free admission. $10 parking fee; csoktoberfest.com.
SATURDAY
Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival — More than 30 brewers, music, food and more, 1-4 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $32.50 and up. Tickets: 685-1454, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/event/brew.
Putt & Brew — Brew and wine tasting, miniature golf and more, 5-9 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $25 in advance, $35 at door; 295-7200.
Oktoberfest — 1-9 p.m., Wilcox Square, Castle Rock; visitcastlerock.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The “Original” Louisville Oktoberfest — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Community Park, Louisville; louisvilleoktober fest.org.
TUESDAY
Farmer’s Beer Dinner — 6-8 p.m., The Post Brewing Co. — Rosedale, Denver, $45. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y89euc2w.
OCT. 5 AND 6
Oktoberfest — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 5, noon-9 p.m. Oct. 6, Roosevelt Park, Longmont; tinyurl.com/y89hu452.
OCT. 6
Oktoberfest Train — 9:30 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $49 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com.
Berthoud Oktoberfest — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fickel Park, 620 Mountain Ave., Berthoud; berthoud oktoberfest.com.
Oktoberfest — 1-5 p.m., Purgatory Resort, Durango; oktoberfestdurango.com.
Hoptoberfest — 3-6 p.m., Twenty Brew Taphouse, Westminster, $30 in advance, $40 at door; tinyurl.com/yc3eqntw.
Oktoberfest Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Oktoberfest — Main Street, La Veta; tinyurl.com/yajqo7be.
OCT. 13
Boos & Brews — Haunted house and brewfest, 3-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $15-$65. Tickets: boosandbrewsfest.com.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.