THURSDAY
BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass — 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 through Sept. 12, $20 at door; Jenna, 685-5089.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SATURDAY
Pawtoberfest — Dog-friendly festival with craft brews and spirits tasting, food trucks and more, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st and Rio Grande streets, $50, $30 for ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger; pawtoberfest.org.
Bines and Brews Beer Fest — 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10-$25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82wsoa3.
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — Orchard Town Center, Broomfield, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.
SEPT. 20
VolunBeer — Spend an hour helping Care and Share sort and repack food donations, then enjoy beer samplings and food samples, 5:30-7 p.m., Care and Share Food Bank Distribution Center, 2605 Preamble Point, $25. Registration:careandshare.org/volunbeer.
SEPT. 20-22
Great American Beer Festival — Denver; greatamericanbeerfestival.com.
SEPT. 22
Scallywag Craft Beer, Food & Music Festival — Featuring Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies, 1 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29-$59; AX.
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — 4-8 p.m., Orchard Town Center, Westminster, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.
SEPT. 28-30
Oktoberfest 2018 — 5-11 p.m. Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30, Reynolds Ranch, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 222 North Gate Blvd., free admission. $10 parking fee; csoktoberfest.com.
SEPT. 29
Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival — More than 30 brewers, music, food and more, 1-4 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $32.50 and up. Tickets: 685-1454, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/event/brew.
OCT. 13
Boos & Brews — Haunted house and brewfest, 3-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $15-$65. Tickets: boosandbrewsfest.com.
OCT. 20
Haunted Brew Fest — 1-4 and 5-8 p.m., Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25-$45. Tickets: hauntedbrewfest.com.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.