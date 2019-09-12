Brew calendar
THROUGH OCT. 30
Frights and Pints Haunted Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Manitou Springs, $39. Tickets: springsbeertours.com.
THURSDAY
Cherry Sour Release — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-2555 bristolbrewing .com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival — Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SATURDAY
Steamboat OktoberWest — 2-6 p.m., Gondola Square, Steamboat Springs, $30-$99. Tickets: steamboatoktoberwest.com.
Lafayette Brew Fest — Explore craft/micro beers one pour at a time, Lafayette; tinyurl .com/y6j5uop4.
SEPT. 20-21
OktoberfestPlus — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $8 admission; oktoberfestplus.com.
Longmont Oktoberfest — Roosevelt Park, Longmont, $5 and up; lhbfoundation.org.
SEPT. 21
Drink RiNo Oktoberfest — Noon-10 p.m., Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Denver, $20. Tickets: tinyurl .com/y4q8sxw3.
Bines and Brews Hopfest — 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $10-$25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yy2dz2d8.
Ivywild Oktoberfest — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-2555 bristolbrewing .com.
Mile High Brews & Tunes — More than 20 breweries and music from Colorado Bands, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City; tinyurl.com/y5v8vkax.
SEPT. 26
Coffee Dunkel Release — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-2555 bristolbrewing .com.
SEPT. 27-OCT. 5
Beer Week — With more than 100 beer-related events, Denver; denver.org/denver-beer-week.
SEPT. 28
Bands, Brew and Manitou — To benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 30 brewers and three bands, 1-5 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$42.50. Tickets: manitou springsheritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest.
OCT. 3-5
Great American Beer Festival — Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Tickets: great americanbeerfestival.com.
OCT. 11
Cooking with Beer Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
NOV. 16
Heroes Spirit and Brewfest — Pueblo Convention Center, Pueblo, $40-$60. Tickets: tinyurl .com/y4rgv64y.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com /tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybook brewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redleg brewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew .com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.