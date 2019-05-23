SATURDAY
Third Beer-Versary — Family-friendly block party, noon-10 p.m., Florence Brewing Co., 200 S. Pikes Peak Ave., Florence; tinyurl.com/yyexeb54.
Small Batch Festival — Odell Brewing’s biggest party of the year, Fort Collins; tinyurl.com/y2sf2n38.
SUNDAY
Festival of the Brewpubs — Noon-4 p.m., Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin; arapahoebasin.com/events.
MONDAY
Angels of America’s Fallen Fundraiser — One dollar from every pint to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com; Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
MAY 31-JUNE 1
Burning Can Brew Fest — More than 50 breweries, Lyons; tinyurl.com/y8d8azyt.
JUNE 1
Cheyenne Cañon Ale Release and Hike — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Beer Festival — Live music, local and national breweries and more, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/ybrd2vkf.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
MONDAY
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.