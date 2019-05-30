BREW CALENDAR
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Burning Can Brew Fest — More than 50 breweries, Lyons; tinyurl.com/y8d8azyt.
SATURDAY
Cheyenne Cañon Ale Release and Hike — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Beer Festival — Live music, local and national breweries and more, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/ybrd2vkf.
JUNE 6
Oatmeal Hoptart Beer Release — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
JUNE 8
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
Brewfest — More than 30 Colorado breweries, Coal Creek Park, Erie; tinyurl.com/y55n9zne.
Buskers, Brews & BBQ — Local brews, barbecue competition and music, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora; tinyurl.com/yc5h35sh.
Arkansas Valley Brew Fest — Santa Fe Plaza, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.
JUNE 15
Rails & Ales Brewfest — Live music, barbecue and more than 40 regional brewers, 10 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $79 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com/ride/rails-ales-2019.
Home Brewing 101 — 3-5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Brewery, 625 Paonia St., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yypkcrh3.
Bristol’s 25th Anniversary Party — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Hops and Harley — One of the top dog and family-friendly events in Colorado, Berthoud; citystarbrewing.com/hops-and-harley.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FIRST THURSDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
