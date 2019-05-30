Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny early followed by increasing clouds and a few showers later in the day. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.