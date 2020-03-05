THROUGH MARCH 22
Firefighters Fundraiser — Twenty-five cents from each Fire Chief Ale sold will be donated to the Fountain Fire Department's charity of choice, SHIELD616, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery; rockbottom.com/locations.
FRIDAY
Beer and Wine Tasting Event — To benefit Rotary Dictionary Project, 5-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/v352qjo.
Dry-hopped Apricot Blonde Release — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; 634-0029, trinitybrew.com.
Smokebrush Smoked Porter Release Party — 6-8 p.m., Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com.
MARCH 13
Zero/Zero Royal Decree Spontaneous Four-Year Blend Release — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; 634-0029, trinitybrew.com.
MARCH 13-14
St. Patrick's Day Celebration — 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; tinyurl.com/vfvh3tg.
MARCH 27
L'Internationale Biere De' Garde 750ml Bottle Release — Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road, call for time; 634-0029, trinitybrew.com.
APRIL 4
BigWonderful Beer Fest — Noon-5 p.m., Winter Park Resort, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/sv8bvv2.
Prohibition Party & Yellow Kite Release — Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Call or go online for times: 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com.
APRIL 7
Cooking with Beer Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
APRIL 16
Growing Hops for Brewing Beer — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
APRIL 29
Craft Beer Pairings Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
MAY 9
Bacon and Beer Classic — Empower Stadium at Mile High Denver, $49-$115; baconandbeerclassic.com.
MAY 17
Rocky Mountain Brews Run - Ladies Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/ladies.
MAY 22
Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Pairing Fest — 5-9 p.m., Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $25-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/uwkbclg.
JUNE 6
Beer Festival – 2-6 p.m., Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/ybrd2vkf.
JUNE 21
Rocky Mountain Brews Run - Father's Day Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Great Frontier Brewing, 2020 S. Oak St., Lakewood, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/fathers-day.
AUG. 30
Rocky Mountain Brews Run - Tails & Ales Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Dry Dock Brewing, north dock, 2801 Tower Road, Aurora, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/tails-and-ales.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; 634-0029, trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.