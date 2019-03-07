BREW CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Mango Sour Release — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Two-Day Brewery Party — To celebrate three-year anniversary, with seven beer releases, ax throwing, concert and more, Westfax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westfaxbrewingcompany.com.
SATURDAY
Day of Dorks — With more than 30 breweries, noon-4 p.m., Wynkoop Brewing Co., Denver, $35-$40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y92lz9x6.
MARCH 16
Collaboration Beer Fest — With more than 100 beer projects and 200 collaborators, 2-6 p.m., Hyatt Regency, Denver, $65 and up. Tickets: collaborationfest.com.
MARCH 28
Beer Stein Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123, $30-$50. Registration: goatpatchmarch28.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 30
Poudre Pour — With craft brewers, noon-4 p.m. Fort Collins; poudreheritage.org/event/poudre -pour-2019.
APRIL 13
Trails, Tails & Ales — Take your dog on a hike, 10:30 a.m., Beer Creek Regional Park East, 2002 Creek Crossing, enjoy beer at Cerberus Brewing Co. after hike, $3-$4. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
APRIL 28
Taste of Pikes Peak Food, Wine and Beer Expo — Noon-3:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $38-$69. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
MAY 11
Bacon and Beer Classic — 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $65-$115. Tickets: baconandbeerclassic.com.
MAY 26
Festival of the Brewpubs — Noon-4 p.m., Mountain Goat Plaza, Dillon; arapahoebasin.com/events.
JUNE 15
Rails & Ales Brewfest — Live music, BBQ and more than 40 regional brewers, 10 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $79 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com/ride/rails-ales-2019.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.