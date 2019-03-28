BREW cALENDAR
THROUGH TUESDAY
2019 IPA Madness — Free blind IPA beer tastings, set up in a format modeled after the NCAA Tournament, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits, 330 W. Uintah St.; coaltrainwine .com/ipamadness.
THURSDAY
Laughing Leprechaun Walking Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m., Manitou Springs, $39. Registration: springsbeertours.com.
Beer Stein Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123, $30-$50. Registration: goatpatchmarch28 .eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
New Beer Release — Brut Line — 45- Brut IPA — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
SATURDAY
Poudre Pour — With craft brewers, noon-4 p.m. Fort Collins; poudreheritage.org/event/poudre -pour-2019.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
FIRST THURSDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.