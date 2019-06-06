SATURDAY
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
Brewfest — More than 30 Colorado breweries, Coal Creek Park, Erie; tinyurl.com/y55n9zne.
Buskers, Brews & BBQ — Local brews, barbecue competition and music, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora; tinyurl.com/yc5h35sh.
Arkansas Valley Brew Fest — Santa Fe Plaza, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.
JUNE 15
Rails & Ales Brewfest — Live music, barbecue and more than 40 regional brewers, 10 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $79 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com/ride/rails-ales-2019.
Home Brewing 101 — 3-5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Brewery, 625 Paonia St., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yypkcrh3.
RiNo Beer Fest — With 20 breweries, dance party, food trucks and more, 2 p.m., 3800 Walnut St., Denver, $28-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y489a8nb.
Suds, Stumps and Stars — Music, limited release from Fossil Craft Beer Co., 6:30-10:30 p.m., with night sky viewing 8:30-10:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, $15, free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Bristol's 25th Anniversary Party — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Hops and Harley — One of the best dog- and family-friendly events in Colorado, Berthoud; citystarbrewing.com/hops-and-harley.
JUNE 21-22
BBQ and Brew Festival — Sweet smell of barbecue and the taste of fine microbrews at historic mining community, Leadville; leadvillebbq.com.
JUNE 21-23
Craft Beer Classic — Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
JUNE 22
Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat — Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Community Park, Louisville; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest — Ralston Park Addition, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
JUNE 28-29
Colorado Brewers' Festival — With more than 150 Colorado beers, Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins; downtownfortcollins.com/event/colorado-brewers-festival.
Rapids & Grass Beer Festival — Craft beer, bluegrass and river festival, South Main Street, Buena Vista; rgfest.com.
JUNE 29
Vail Valley Brew Fest — Unlimited samples with music and more, Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon; tinyurl.com/yxgruunj.
JULY 13
Summer Beer Festival — With 50 breweries for tastings and live music, Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center, main parking lot, Breckenridge; summer.breckenridgebeerfestival.com.
Brewers Rendezvous — Riverside Park, Salida; salidachamber.org.
Brew-N-Que — Music, barbecue and beer, Centennial Center Park, Centennial; tinyurl.com/ya6fj5dv.
JULY 19
719 Day Brewfest — Craft beer, food trucks, music and more, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road, $10-$45. Tickets: 719day.com.
JULY 20
Springs Beer Fest — More than 120 beers, tastings, food vendors and more, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Cost and tickets: springsbeerfest.com.
JULY 27
Reflection Garden on Tap — Craft beer, music and more, 5-8 p.m., City of Aurora Water Wise Garden, Aurora, $35; tinyurl.com/yxlyqomj.
Denver Summer Brew Fest — Sample more than 100 brews, Mile High Station, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.
Westy Craft Brew Fest — Music, ciders, Mead and beer, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.
AUG. 2-3
Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Cole Park, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
AUG. 3
Beer Festival — Music, unlimited tastings and more, downtown Winter Park; winterparkbeerfestival.com.
AUG. 3-4
Bluegrass and Beer Festival — With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
AUG. 17
Steers and Beers Brew and Whiskey Fest — Hundreds of brews and whiskeys to sample, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$149. Tickets: steersandbeersbrewfest.com.
Brewfest — Parker; tinyurl.com/y6hqkugu.
AUG. 24
San Juan Brewfest — More than 50 breweries, live music and more, downtown Durango; sanjuanbrewfest.com.
Craft Beer Festival — Beers from more than 25 local breweries, food trucks, live music and yard games, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Great Central City Beer Fest — Central City; tinyurl.com/yc235vbn.
AUG. 31
Pints in the Park — Close to 20 breweries and food trucks, Community Park, Louisville; pintsintheparkco.com.
SEPT. 2
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Boulder; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
SEPT. 7
Chili and Beer Fest — Locally made chili, craft beer and live music, Crested Butte; tinyurl.com/y9eysyke.
SEPT. 13-15
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival — Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SEPT. 14
Lafayette Brew Fest — Explore craft/micro beers one pour at a time, Lafayette; tinyurl.com/y6j5uop4.
SEPT. 21
Bines and Brews Hopfest — Brewers competition, food vendors, music and more, Limbach Park, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
Mile High Brews & Tunes — More than 20 breweries and music from Colorado Bands, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City; tinyurl.com/y5v8vkax.
SEPT. 27-OCT. 5
Beer Week — With more than 100 beer-related events, Denver; denver.org/denver-beer-week.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FIRST THURSDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
—
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.