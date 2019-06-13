Brew Calendar
SATURDAY
Rails & Ales Brewfest — Live music, barbecue and more than 40 regional brewers, 10 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $79 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com/ride/rails-ales-2019.
Home Brewing 101 — 3-5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Brewery, 625 Paonia St., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yypkcrh3.
RiNo Beer Fest — With 20 breweries, dance party, food trucks and more, 2 p.m., 3800 Walnut St., Denver, $28-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y489a8nb.
Suds, Stumps and Stars — Music, limited release from Fossil Craft Beer Co., 6:30-10:30 p.m., with night sky viewing 8:30-10:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, $15, free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Bristol’s 25th Anniversary Party — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Hops and Harley — One of the best dog- and family-friendly events in Colorado, Berthoud; citystarbrewing.com/hops-and-harley.
JUNE 21-22
BBQ and Brew Festival — Sweet smell of barbecue and the taste of fine microbrews at historic mining community, Leadville; leadvillebbq.com.
JUNE 21-23
Craft Beer Classic — Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
JUNE 22
Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat — Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Community Park, Louisville; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest — Ralston Park Addition, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FIRST THURSDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.