BREW CALENDAR
FRIDAY
719 Day Brewfest — Craft beer, food trucks, music and more, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road, $10-$45. Tickets: 719day.com.
SATURDAY
Springs Beer Fest — More than 120 beers, tastings, food vendors and more, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Cost and tickets: springsbeerfest.com.
MONDAY
Irons & Pints for Paws Golf Tournament — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Springs Ranch Golf Course, 3525 Tutt Blvd., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/y54bxqnk.
JULY 25
Automaton White IPA Release & Color Fight — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
JULY 27
Rhythm & Brews Block Party — 5-10 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue, free; hannah@reachpikespeak.org.
Reflection Garden on Tap — Craft beer, music and more, 5-8 p.m., City of Aurora Water Wise Garden, Aurora, $35; tinyurl.com/yxlyqomj.
Denver Summer Brew Fest — Sample more than 100 brews, Mile High Station, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.
Westy Craft Brew Fest — Music, ciders, Mead and beer, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.
AUG. 1
Birthday Box No. 3 — Compass Edition — Beer Dinner — Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
AUG. 2-3
Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Cole Park, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
AUG. 3
Beer Festival — Music, unlimited tastings and more, downtown, Winter Park; winterparkbeerfestival.com.
AUG. 3-4
Bluegrass and Beer Festival — With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
AUG. 10
Hops in the Hangar — With more than 20 craft breweries, 5-9 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy blvd., Suite 1, Denver, $30-$40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y4ck3ulv.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Summer Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m., Manitou Springs, $39. Reservations: springsbeertours.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
