BREW CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Mile High Brews & Tunes — 4-8 p.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $36 and up. Tickets: altitudetickets.com.
TUESDAY
Bleating Heart Night — To benefit Old Mutt Hut, 5-9 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; 287-0030.
JULY 14
Pints for Paws Brewfest — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, 1653 Briargate Parkway, $25-$35. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ybh98jg3.
JULY 14-SEPT. 9
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Free beer served 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
JULY 19
Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Round Rock Express — $3 Thirsty Thursday — Specialty craft brew available for $3, 6:40 p.m., Security Service Field, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for ticket prices; skysox.com.
JULY 20
719 Day Brewfest 2018 — 5-9 p.m., Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road, $10-$45. Advance tickets: 719day.com.
JULY 28
Westy Craft Brew Fest — 6-9 p.m., Westminster; westybrewfest.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance to pikespub@gazette.com.