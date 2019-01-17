FRIDAY
2018 B-Dubbs, BA Barleywine Release — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
JAN. 24
Beer Glass Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Atrevida Beer Co., 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 3, $30-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ycdu4yvx.
JAN. 25-26
Winter Brew Fest — With more than 40 breweries, Mile High Station, Denver, $40-$60. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8fl4fxs.
JAN. 26
UllrGrass Beer Festival — Golden. Tickets: ullrgrass.com.
JAN. 28
Beer Glass Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Brewer's Republic, 112 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7pkqtnv.
JAN. 31
Beer Stein Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Gold Camp Brewing Co., 1007 S. Tejon St., $30-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7skujur.
FEB. 7
Beer Stein Painting Class — 6-7:30 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123, $30-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7euv5y9.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.