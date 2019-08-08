Brew Calendar
SATURDAY
Hops in the Hangar — With more than 20 craft breweries, 5-9 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy blvd., Suite 1, Denver, $30-$40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y4ck3ulv.
AUG. 17
Steers and Beers Brew and Whiskey Fest — Hundreds of brews and whiskeys to sample, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$149. Tickets: steersandbeersbrewfest.com.
Brewfest — Parker; tinyurl.com/y6hqkugu.
The World of Belgian Beers Workshop — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bruz Beers, Denver, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y44l2llg.
AUG. 24
Arts and Ales — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts, Arvada; tinyurl.com/yyz8gp3z.
11th Year Celebration — With three beer releases, Triple Dry Hop 11th Anniversary IPA, Honey Sour, and Red Swingline, 11 a.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
San Juan Brewfest — More than 50 breweries, live music and more, downtown Durango; sanjuanbrewfest.com.
Craft Beer Festival — Beers from more than 25 local breweries, food trucks, live music and yard games, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Great Central City Beer Fest — Central City; tinyurl.com/yc235vbn.
AUG. 25
Red Rocks Beer Festival — 3 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, $89.50 and up; axs.com.
AUG. 31
Brew Fest Under the Stars — 4-10 p.m., Castle Rock, $30-$65; rendezvousattherock.net.
Pints in the Park — Close to 20 breweries and food trucks, Community Park, Louisville; pintsintheparkco.com.
Brews & Views — Hudson Gardens, Littleton; altitudetickets.com.
SEPT. 2
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour — Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games, Boulder; bceproductions.com/rocky-mountain-beer-festival.
SEPT. 7
Chili and Beer Fest — Locally made chili, craft beer and live music, Crested Butte; tinyurl.com/y9eysyke.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Summer Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m., Manitou Springs, $39. Reservations: springsbeertours.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information to pikespub@gazette.com.