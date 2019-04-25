BREW CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Beer Stein Painting Class — 3-4:30 p.m., Gold Camp Brewing Co., 1007 S. Tejon St., $30-$50. Registration: goldcampapril27.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
Taste of Pikes Peak Food, Wine and Beer Expo — Noon-3:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $38-$69. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village; axs.com.
MAY 4
Colorado National Bank Brews & Cruise — More than 100 beers to sample, Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade; palisadecoc.com/palisadecnbbrewscruise.
MAY 11
Bacon and Beer Classic — 1-4 or 6-9 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $65-$115. Tickets: baconandbeerclassic.com.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival — With 4-ounce pours of craft beers paired with quarter-size gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, 5-9 p.m., Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs, $30-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3p2lp7u.
MAY 15
Upscale Craft Beer Pairings Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
MAY 25
Small Batch Festival — Odell Brewing’s biggest party of the year, Fort Collins; tinyurl.com/y2sf2n38.
MAY 26
Festival of the Brewpubs — Noon-4 p.m., Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapaho Basin; arapahoebasin.com/events.
MAY 31-JUNE 1
Burning Can Brew Fest — More than 50 breweries, Lyons; tinyurl.com/y8d8azyt.
JUNE 8
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $30-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
JUNE 15
Rails & Ales Brewfest — Live music, barbecue and more than 40 regional brewers, 10 a.m., Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa, $79 and up. Reservations: coloradotrain.com/ride/rails-ales-2019.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first come, first served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FIRST THURSDAYS
Paints & Pints — With professional painter Mike Nahorniak, Black Forest Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 11590 Black Forest Road, Suite 50, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4y97y2p.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Laughs and Lagers Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m., Manitou Springs, $39. Reservations: springsbeertours.com
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance: pikespub@gazette.com.