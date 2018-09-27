ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution” — Opens Oct. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Jan. 6; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, opens 3-5 p.m. Oct. 7, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Dec. 31; 578-5549.
ONGOING
“Tooth & Nail” — Works by Ashley Urban, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
“Miniature and Small Works Show” — Through Saturday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
The Printmaker Show — Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Timeless Places” — Oil paintings by John DeFrancesco, through Saturday, Bella Art and Frame, 183 Washington St., Monument; 487-7691, bellaartandframe.com.
September Featured Artists — Works by Martha Lancaster and Wendy McDermith, with guest artist Lynn Chapman, through Saturday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Mountain Aspens” — Works by Larry Haught, through Sunday, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
“The Western Art of Ted ‘T-Bone’ Clark” — Through Sunday, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y8ujf69k.
Works by Tracy Kuonen — Through Sunday, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“I’m Not Afraid of Paint” — Works by Al B Johnson, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
Art Faculty Exhibit — Through Oct. 6, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., free; 502-3135.
Religious Fine Art Show — Through Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
“Autumn Glory” — Autumn/tree-related art, through Oct. 15, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Pastel Journeys: Color Speaking to the Soul” — Through Oct. 28, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.
Works by Nicole Vallance — Through Nov. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Nov. 30, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Miss Elsie Palmer at Home and Abroad” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
