ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Front Range Open Studios — See how and where fine arts and crafts are created with 23 artists and craftsmen, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs and Monument locations. Map at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
“Pastel Journeys: Color Speaking to the Soul” — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Exhibit runs through Oct. 28; pikespeakpastel.org.
Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival — Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, $2-$6; hollyberryhouse.com.
UCCS Student Art Exhibit — Opens 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16, The Heller Center for the Arts 7 Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive; uccs.edu/heller.
ONGOING
“Forever Yours, the Land” — A citywide exhibit hosted by Palmer Land Trust, through Sunday. Participating venues: celebrateland.org.
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Alexis Elza — Through Sept. 15, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“The Inward Gaze: Magic & Mystery of the Archetype” — Works by Robyn Sean Peterson, through Sept. 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
John Frame: “Three Fragments of a Lost Tale” — Through Sept. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Calligraphic Expressions” — Works by members of Summit Scribes Calligraphy Guild, through Sept. 17, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Works by Tracy Kuonen — Through Sept. 30, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
Religious Fine Art Show — Through Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Miss Elsie Palmer at Home and Abroad” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM