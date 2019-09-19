ARTS
OPENING
Carley Zarzeka: “Wear Closed Toe Shoes and Throw Rocks to the Side” — Opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Oct. 20; uccspresents.org.
“Detour” — Opens Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Dec. 8, $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Manitou Paints — A plein air event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/manitou-paints.
Art Purge: One Night Pop Up Art Sale — Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 28, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; 464-5880, facebook.com/ kreusergallery.
ONGOING
“World of Wearable Art” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
”In Memoriam: Works by the Late Laurel Swab” — Fridays, through Sept. 27, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”Dreamer’s Art Group” — Art created from dream interpretation, Saturdays, through Sept. 28, The Commons Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; bettyatherton@comcast.net.
”Perception of Hierarchy” — Works by Kevin Thayer, through Sept. 28, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”The Art of Tracy Kuonen” — Through Sept. 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Pamela “Raye” Fickes-Miller Exhibit — Through Sept. 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.
“Contraflow” — Through Sept. 29, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”School’s Out” — Through Sept. 30, Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; 685-1201, kathleen@kathleenmcfadden.com.
”Field Notes” — Works by Karen Harvey and Andrea Stolarczyk, through Sept. 30, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Tokka’s Pre-Fight Donut Show — Through Sept. 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694, academyframesco.com.
Miniature and Small Works Show — Through Sept. 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694, academyframesco.com.
Art Faculty Show — Through Oct. 4, Pikes Peak Community College Downtown Campus Art Gallery, 100 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-4040.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Wrong Side of DA Tracks” — Works by Jantzen Peake, through Oct. 27, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; director@manitouartcenter.org.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Works by Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
”The Aspen Show” — Through Oct. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Through Nov. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
”Megaliths” — Works by Vadis Turner, through Dec. 8, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
”Aspen Groves and A Touch of the Southwest” — Works by Jerry Thompson Guynn, Jan Oyler and Don Orr, through Dec. 23, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
”Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM