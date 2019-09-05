ARTS
OPENING
”Megaliths” — Featuring works by Vadis Turner, opens 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 8; uccspresents.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Tara Kelley-Cruz and Judy Applegarth Open Artist Studio — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Studio 212, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y4sn6unj.
Front Range Open Studio Tour — Opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, art studios in Colorado Springs and Monument. Go online for map: frontrangeopenstudios.com.
”Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer” — Opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
ONGOING
”Vantage Point — Rock and Roll” — Photographs by Larry Hulst, through Sunday, Raye’s at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“World of Wearable Art” — Through Sept. 22, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
”The Art of Tracy Kuonen” — Through Sept. 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Pamela “Raye” Ficks-Miller Exhibit — Through Sept. 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.
“Contraflow” — Through Sept. 29, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”School’s Out” — Through Sept. 30, Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; 685-1201, kathleen@kathleenmcfadden.com.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
”The Aspen Show” — Through Oct. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Through Nov. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
”Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM