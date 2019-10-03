ARTS
OPENING
"UV: UltraVision Art Experience" — Works by Diego Arnedo and Adhya Spence, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Marmalade, The Trestle Building, 219 W. Colorado Ave. Suite 210, $10 in advance, $15 at the door; tinyurl.com/y5tft5vj.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
An Evening with Heather McKinnon — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miriam's Place, Atrium Gallery, 1519 E. Boulder St.; Laura Archuleta, 459-4598.
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Opens 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12, $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Art Faculty Show — Through Friday, Pikes Peak Community College Downtown Campus Art Gallery, 100 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-4040.
Carley Zarzeka: "Wear Closed Toe Shoes and Throw Rocks to the Side" — Through Oct. 20, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St.; uccspresents.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Wrong Side of DA Tracks" — Works by Jantzen Peake, through Oct. 27, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; director@manitouartcenter.org.
"Memories in the Making" Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer's artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
"The Aspen Show" — Through Oct. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Through Nov. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
“Detour” — Through Dec. 8, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Megaliths" — Featuring works by Vadis Turner, through Dec. 8, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
"Aspens Groves and A Touch of the Southwest" — Works by Jerry Thompson Guynn, Jan Oyler and Don Orr, through Dec. 23, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
"Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
