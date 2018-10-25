ARTS
OPENING
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, opens 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso County Offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 15; info@ rhyolitepress.com.
”A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
Artful Wine Around — Tour three galleries with wine tastings and food pairings, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, $70. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9xzb53d.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Opens Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Feb. 10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
ONGOING
The Printmaker Show — Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“The Mussorgsky Project” — Works by Phil Lear, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
“Pastel Journeys: Color Speaking to the Soul” — Through Sunday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.
“Taro Deck” — Works by Darla Slee, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Three Styles, Three Artists” — Works by Nancy Neale Martin, Mary Piche and Joan Judge, through Tuesday, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y7dtj6p8.
“Inner Idea Artists” — Works by 23 artists, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Shelter” — Through Wednesday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
October Featured Artists — Works by Larry Haught, Roberta Westrick and Mary Sue Copeland, with guest artist Mary Cotner, through Wednesday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Magical Vistas — Colorado Scenes That Enchant the Heart” — Through Wednesday, Laura Reilly Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
Works by Marlene Mihelich, Richard Williams and Wendy Iaconis — Through Wednesday, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.
Works by Nicole Vallance — Through Nov. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Fiber=Art” — Through Nov. 11, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Colors of Autumn” — Works by Joseph Bohler, Charles Pabst, Tim Cox and Bill Tuttle, through Nov. 17, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Travels” — Works by Angie Schwickerath, through Nov. 30, Bristol Brewery Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Shadows” — Works by Matte Refic, through Nov. 30, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Nov. 30, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Dec. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“Balance in Action: Audubon from an Artist’s Perspective” — Through Dec. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, through Dec. 31, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende” — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@ cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM