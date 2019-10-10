ARTS
OPENING
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12, $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
VIP Gallery Night — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak National Bank, 2401 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakstudiotour.com.
Pikes Peak Studio Tour — Opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20, various locations; pikespeakstudiotour.com.
ONGOING
Carley Zarzeka: "Wear Closed Toe Shoes and Throw Rocks to the Side" — Through Oct. 20, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St.; uccspresents.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"blu" romanodaniel" — Works by Daniel Romano, Fridays, through Oct. 25, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
"Hauntedwood: Things That Go Bump in the Night" — Through Oct. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"In Love with the Curve" — Works by Bill Burgess, Saturdays through Oct. 26, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com.
"A Tale of Two Sisters" — Works by Tish Lacy Reed and Beverly Floyd, through Oct. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Wrong Side of DA Tracks" — Works by Jantzen Peake, through Oct. 27, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; director@manitouartcenter.org.
"Memories in the Making" Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer's artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
"Waste Not, Want Not" — Upcycled art, through Oct. 28, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Pikes Peak Pen Women Art Show — Through Oct. 31, Academy Art and Frame, 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"The Red Curtain" — Featuring new classical and surreal nudes by Liese and Kris Chavez, through Oct. 31, Chavez Gallery, 2524 1/2 W. Colorado Ave.; 963-6925, chavezartgallery.com.
"The Aspen Show" — Through Oct. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Through Nov. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Michelle McMahan: "Beyond the Surface" — Through Nov. 16, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery@gmail.com.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
Art by James Christensen "Inspirational & Whimsical" — Through Nov. 30, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Detour” — Through Dec. 8, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Megaliths" — Featuring works by Vadis Turner, through Dec. 8, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
"Out of Context" — Photos by Tim Davis, through Dec. 13, Cultural Office on the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 111; peakradar.com/event/out-of-context.
"Aspens Groves and A Touch of the Southwest" — Works by Jerry Thompson Guynn, Jan Oyler and Don Orr, through Dec. 23, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
"Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
"The Art of Steve Wells" — Through Jan. 9, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM