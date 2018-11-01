ARTS
OPENING
Work by Julie Evans — Opens Thursday, meet the artists 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Carnelian Coffee, 2428 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Nov. 30; 471-0789.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Portrait Exhibit — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-4100.
“Forum of the Figure” Reception — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St.; 630-3371.
ONGOING
Works by Nicole Vallance — Through Wednesday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Fiber=Art” — Through Nov. 11, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Colors of Autumn” — Works by Joseph Bohler, Charles Pabst, Tim Cox and Bill Tuttle, through Nov. 17, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Travels” — Works by Angie Schwickerath, through Nov. 30, Bristol Brewery Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Shadows” — Works by Matte Refic, through Nov. 30, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Nov. 30, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Dec. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, through Dec. 15, El Paso County offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; info@rhyolitepress.com.
“Balance in Action: Audubon from an Artist’s Perspective” — Through Dec. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, through Dec. 31, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende” — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
