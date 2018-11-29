ARTS
OPENING
“Forum of the Figure” Reception — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12; 630-3371.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Faculty Art Exhibit on the Mountain” — Artwork created by visual-art teachers in the community, 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13, Cheyenne Mountain High School Gallery, 1200 Cresta Road; disneysaxton@cmsd12.org.
Fall Art Student Show — Opens 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Exhibit runs through Jan. 21; 502-3135.
ONGOING
Works by Julie Evans — Through Friday, Carnelian Coffee, 2428 W. Colorado Ave.; 471-0789.
November Featured Artists — Works by Jack Malloch and Tom Light, with guest artist Susan Randolph, through Friday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Through a Darker Lens” — By appointment through Friday, Karen Rivera Hats, The Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., Studio N; karenriverahats@gmail.com.
“Travels” — Works by Angie Schwickerath, through Friday, Bristol Brewery Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Shadows” — Works by Matte Refic, through Friday, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through Friday, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“Un Peu de Tout” — Saturdays through Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Synchronicity” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Black and White Photo Exhibition — Works by members of the Peak Digital Imaging Society, through Wednesday, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y9ox52or.
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Dec. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“Confluence” — Works by Linda Fleming, through Dec. 9, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/confluence.
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, through Dec. 15, El Paso County Offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; info@rhyolitepress.com.
“Balance in Action: Audubon from an Artist’s Perspective” — Through Dec. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Fifty/50 Show and Sale — Through Dec. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ybcfsdcw.
Francis Drexel Smith: “A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, through Dec. 31, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Collected Works of Darcy Lee Marquis — Through Dec. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende” — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@ cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Theresa Leasure — Through Jan. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
Pottery by the Pound — Open to potters and artists. Intake 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 2-3. Go online for intake packet: commonwheel.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM