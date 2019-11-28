ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Second Floor Studios Holiday Show — Opens 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14, Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.; 321-2222, coartlady@gmail.com.
ONGOING
"A Gift of Seasons" — Works by Shawn Stackhouse and Pietrina Mannino, through Saturday, Academy Art and Frame, 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
Art by James Christensen "Inspirational & Whimsical" — Through Saturday, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
"Activism: Works Inspired by Relevant Issures" — Through Saturday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Rough Trade" — Through Saturday, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Detour” — Through Dec. 8, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Megaliths" — Featuring works by Vadis Turner, through Dec. 8, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
"Out of Context" — Photos by Tim Davis, through Dec. 13, Cultural Office on the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 111; peakradar.com/event/out-of-context.
Holiday Show — With more than 50 local and regional artists, noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 21, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
"Aspens Groves and A Touch of the Southwest" — Works by Jerry Thompson Guynn, Jan Oyler and Don Orr, through Dec. 23, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
"Small Wonders" — Petit paintings collection, through Dec. 24, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
"The Art of Steve Wells" — Through Jan. 9, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Small Works XII" —Through Jan. 3, The Modbo and SPQR, 17B and 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Harvest Downtown — Entries for "Perspective on the Incarnation" accepted through Dec. 6. Email thechurch@harvestdowntown.org for information.
Commonwheel Artists Co-op — Call for artist for "Love Thy Neighbor," through Dec. 15; tinyurl.com/tppr633.
Pottery by the Pound — Call for potters and artists. Intake is 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 2; tinyurl.com/y5srq2aj.
Palmer Lake Art Group Winter Show — Call for artists through Jan. 17; palmerlakeartgroup.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM