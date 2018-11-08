ARTS
OPENING
“A Voice for Lil Olive” — Photos of mill rescue pups by Greg Kleinert, Sandra Rouse and Pete Schuermann, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
Everybody Welcome Reception Honoring Fannie Mae Duncan — View maquette of Fannie Mae’s statue to be erected in summer 2019, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, Studio Bee, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55. Tickets: pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
Work by Julie Evans — Meet the artists, 1 p.m. Sunday, Carnelian Coffee, 2428 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Nov. 30; 471-0789.
“Fiber=Art” — Through Sunday, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sunday, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Colors of Autumn” — Works by Joseph Bohler, Charles Pabst, Tim Cox and Bill Tuttle, through Nov. 17, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Shifting Seasons” — Through Nov. 21, Laura Reilly Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
“Texture” — Works by Susan Tormoen, through Nov. 23, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
November Featured Artists — Works by Jack Malloch and Tom Light, with guest artist Susan Randolph, through Nov. 30, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Through a Darker Lens” — By appointment through Nov. 30, Karen Rivera Hats, The Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., Studio N; karenriverahats@gmail.com.
“Travels” — Works by Angie Schwickerath, through Nov. 30, Bristol Brewery Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Shadows” — Works by Matte Refic, through Nov. 30, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Nov. 30, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“Un Peu de Tout” — Saturdays through Dec. 1, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Synchronicity” — Through Dec. 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Black and White Photo Exhibition — Works by members of the Peak Digital Imaging Society, through Dec. 5, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y9ox52or.
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Dec. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, through Dec. 15, El Paso County offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; info@rhyolitepress.com.
“Balance in Action: Audubon from an Artist’s Perspective” — Through Dec. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, through Dec. 31, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende” — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@ cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13,Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM