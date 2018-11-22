ARTS
OPENING
Fifty/50 Show and Sale — Opens 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave. Goes through Dec. 31; tinyurl.com/ybcfsdcw.
Black Friday Gallery Show — Works by Thomas Blackshear, Karla Murray and James Moore with guest artist Chula Beauregard, noon-7 p.m. Friday, The Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
“Forum of the Figure” Reception — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12; 630-3371.
ONGOING
“Texture” — Works by Susan Tormoen, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
Works by Julie Evans — Through Nov. 30, Carnelian Coffee, 2428 W. Colorado Ave.; 471-0789.
November Featured Artists — Works by Jack Malloch and Tom Light, with guest artist Susan Randolph, through Nov. 30, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Through a Darker Lens” — By appointment through Nov. 30, Karen Rivera Hats, The Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., Studio N; karenriverahats@gmail.com.
“Travels” — Works by Angie Schwickerath, through Nov. 30, Bristol Brewery Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Shadows” — Works by Matte Refic, through Nov. 30, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
“Showcase” — Works of more than 60 artists, through Nov. 30, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“Un Peu de Tout” — Saturdays through Dec. 1, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Synchronicity” — Through Dec. 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Black and White Photo Exhibition — Works by members of the Peak Digital Imaging Society, through Dec. 5, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y9ox52or.
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Dec. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Dec. 8, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, through Dec. 15, El Paso County Offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; info@rhyolitepress.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM