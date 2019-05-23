ARTS
ONGOING
“Artcapades” — Works by the Colorado Art Education Association, Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Concrete and Barbed Wire” — Photographs by Kathleen McFadden, through May 31, Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road; longshotphotography.com.
“Remembering D-Day: Military Appreciation Art Exhibition” — Through May 31, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Frida on Fabric” — Fiber collage art of Rhonda Nichols, through May 31, Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; 520-9900.
May Featured Artists — Works by Lisa Dillmann and Barb Midyett, with guest artist Jerry Thompson Guynn, through May 31, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“All Things Bright and Shiny” — Works by Barb McAdams, Jon Tschannen and Marlene Mihelich, through May 31, Arati Artist Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y2e4sj86.
“Piece of Work” — A group sculptural show, Fridays through May 31, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“Españia in 3/4 Tempo” — Works by Nancy Stage Robinson, through May 31, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Colorado Experience” — Through May 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Mushrooms” — Through June 3, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
The Art of Bernard Arnest — Through June 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Alyson Blanton: “The Language of Clay” — Through June 9 at Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
Jeffrey Cloutirer: “Apotheosis” — June 14, Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Art Student Show — Through June 21, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar-1.
The Art of Tara Kelley-Cruz — Through June 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Rita Salazar Dickerson Exhibit — Through June 29, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“Of Spirits & Crows” — Works by Teri Homick, through June 30, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Modbo Turns Ten” — Commemorative show, through July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, through July 19, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St.; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
2019 Monochrome Photography Show Call to Artists — Palmer Divide Photographers, through July 22; tinyurl.com/yyl8z7c6.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM