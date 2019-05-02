ARTS
OPENING
Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild Spring Show — Opens 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; bfacg.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Art Student Show Opening and Big Arts Night — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Exhibit runs through June 23; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through July 19; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
Mother’s Day Jewelry Trunk Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 11, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Jess Preble Exhibit — Through May 11, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Wunderkind High School Art Exhibit — Through May 12, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1861, director@manitouartcenter.org.
“Time” — Biannual UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition — Through May 12, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/time.
“Unapologetic” — Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — Through May 18, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Piece of Work” — A group sculptural show, Fridays through May 31, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“Españia in 3/4 Tempo” — Works by Nancy Stage Robinson, through May 31, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Mushrooms” — Through June 3, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
The Art of Tara Kelley-Cruz — Through June 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Of Spirits & Crows” — Works by Teri Homick, through June 30, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM