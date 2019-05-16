ARTS
OPENING
Rita Salazar Dickerson Exhibit — Opens 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through June 29; g44gallery.com.
Jeffrey Cloutirer: “Apotheosis” — Opens 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through June 14, rayeimages.com.
ONGOING
“Unapologetic.” — Senior Visual and Performing Arts Majors exhibition — In this 13th iteration of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs exhibit, the artists’ differences of beliefs, perspectives and worldviews are addressed in an unashamed manner, through Saturday, GOCA Downtown, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; uccspresents.org.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Artcapades” — Works by the Colorado Art Education Association, Saturdays through May 25, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Remembering D-Day: Military Appreciation Art Exhibition” — Through May 31, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Frida on Fabric” — Fiber collage art of Rhonda Nichols, through May 31, Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; 520-9900.
May Featured Artists — Works by Lisa Dillmann and Barb Midyett, with guest artist Jerry Thompson Guynn, through May 31, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“All Things Bright and Shiny” — Works by Barb McAdams, Jon Tschannen and Marlene Mihelich, through May 31, Arati Artist Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y2e4sj86.
“Piece of Work” — A group sculptural show, Fridays, through May 31, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“Españia in 3/4 Tempo” — Works by Nancy Stage Robinson, through May 31, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Colorado Experience” — Through May 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Mushrooms” — Through June 3, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
The Art of Bernard Arnest — Through June 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Alyson Blanton: “The Language of Clay” — Through June 9, Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
The Art of Tara Kelley-Cruz — Through June 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Of Spirits & Crows” — Works by Teri Homick, through June 30, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Modbo Turns Ten” — Commemorative show, through July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, through July 19, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St.; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM