ARTS
OPENING
“Espíritos da Solidãdo” — Works by Sparky LeBold and Maggie Quinn, opens 5-8 p.m. March 22, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Exhibit runs through April 19; ppcc.edu/calendar.
Behind the Scenes Tour — 1-3 p.m. March 26, Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $15-$20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y4a8dds5.
ONGOING
“Floating Through the West” — Works by Patrick Kochanasz, through March 29, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“What Comes Naturally” — Photographs by Rhonda S. Van Pelt, through March 29, Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; 428-9797, creativeincolorado@yahoo.com.
“Visions of Nature” — Works by Jill M. Spear, Irene Braun and Laura “Gates” Brown, through March 30, Dale J Miller Center for Guitar Studies, 3617 Betty Drive, suites D&E; dalejmiller.com.
“Realism in Art” — Through March 30, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
March Featured Artists — Works by Cindy Welch and David Barber, with guest artist Rob Grishow, through March 30, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
Phil Lear Exhibit — Through March 30, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“Eclectic” — Saturdays through March 30, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Stolen Moments” — Through March 31, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y3e9wugp.
“Eclectic Expressions” — Through April 1, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“The Art of Al B Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Drip, Dribble, Splash — Works Inspired by Abstraction” — Through April 2, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Visions of Light” Photographic Exhibition — Through April 26, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; pdphotographers.com.
“Time” — Biannual UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition — Through May 12, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/time.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
