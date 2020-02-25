ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Art Show — 5 p.m. March 12, Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Rd., free; kmccall@cmsd12.org.
The Gallery of Living Art — Opens 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. March 14 for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. March 14, 3 p.m. March 15, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
Betty Ross Exhibit — Opens 5-8 p.m. March 13, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through April 4; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, opens March 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Exhibit runs through Aug. 2; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
"What the Heart Knows" — Works by Honey Lea Gaydos, through Saturday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
"Great Expectations: 2020" — Through Saturday, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/vrge7ym.
"Temper" — Glass art installation by Su Kaiden Cho, through March 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/wgwnxhm.
"The Floral Show" — Through March 31, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"The Art of Emily Sullivan" — Through April 17, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Facing the Monumental” — Works by Rebecca Belmore, through May 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Pertenecer: Chicanx Artists on Belonging” — Through June 28, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through January, 2021, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Commonwheel Artist Co-op — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31 for "Blowin' in the Wind"; tinyurl.com/vkvz6bp.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM