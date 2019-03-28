ARTS
OPENING
“(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 5; cspm.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. April 5, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity .com, canoncity.com.
UCCS Art Club Annual Spring Showcase — Opening reception, 6-9 p.m. April 5, 1-4 p.m. April 6-7, Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive; tinyurl.com/y6c3m5r6.
ONGOING
“Floating Through the West” — Works by Patrick Kochanasz, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“What Comes Naturally” — Photographs by Rhonda S. Van Pelt, through Friday, Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; 428-9797, creativeincolorado@yahoo.com.
Colorado Photography Learning Group Annual Exhibit — Through Saturday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Visions of Nature” — Works by Jill M. Spear, Irene Braun and Laura “Gates” Brown, through Saturday, Dale J Miller Center for Guitar Studies, 3617 Betty Drive, suites D&E; dalejmiller.com.
“Realism in Art” — Through Saturday, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
March Featured Artists — Works by Cindy Welch and David Barber, with guest artist Rob Grishow through Saturday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulder streetgallery.com.
Phil Lear Exhibit — Through Saturday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“Eclectic” — Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Stolen Moments” — Through Sunday, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y3e9wugp.
“Eclectic Expressions” — Through Monday, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, common wheel.com.
“The Art of Al B Johnson” — Through Tuesday, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through Tuesday, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Drip, Dribble, Splash — Works Inspired by Abstraction” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Espíritos da Solidãdo” — Works by Sparky LeBold and Maggie Quinn, through April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“Visions of Light” Photographic Exhibition — Through April 26, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; pdphotographers.com.
“Time” — Biannual UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition — Through May 12, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/time.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter .org.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter .org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
“Flight” — Application and design concept due May 10; tinyurl.com/y5ao88qw.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM