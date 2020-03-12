ARTS
OPENING
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Art Show — 5 p.m. Thursday, Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Rd., free; kmccall@cmsd12.org.
The Gallery of Living Art — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday for families with young children, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net.
Betty Ross Exhibit — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through April 4; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, opens Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Exhibit runs through Aug. 2; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"This Shall be the Land for Women: Examining Women’s Suffrage in Colorado" — Opens March 21, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Exhibit runs through Jan. 2; 385-5990, cspm.org.
ONGOING
"Temper" — Glass art installation by Su Kaiden Cho, through Monday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/wgwnxhm.
"It's the Little Things" — Work by Josh Cantalope, Fridays, through March 27, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
"The Art of Six Women" — Works by Nancy Burton, Hodie Hazard, Kat Jorstad, Summer Kircher, Meg Kendall and Janie Otero, Saturdays, through March 28, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com.
"Inside Stories" — Works by those incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections, through March 28, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Colorado Photography Learning Group Exhibit — Through March 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"Responding to Climate Change through Art" — Through March 30, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
"The Might Mandala" — Works by Heather McKinnon, through March 31, Art 111, 111 E. Bijou St.; facebook.com/art111coloradosprings
"The Floral Show" — Through March 31, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
The Art of Emily Sullivan — Through April 17, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Facing the Monumental” — Works by Rebecca Belmore, through May 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Pertenecer: Chicanx Artists on Belonging” — Through June 28, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Seat of Learning" — Through July 18, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through January, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Commonwheel Artist Co-op — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31 for "Blowin' in the Wind"; tinyurl.com/vkvz6bp.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM