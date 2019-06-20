ARTS
OPENING
“Live Your Story” Art Show and Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $10 and up. Tickets: accelevents.com/e/liveyourstoryartshow.
“World of Wearable Art” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Sept. 22; 634-5583, fac. coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Art Student Show — Through Friday, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar-1.
The Art of Tara Kelley-Cruz — Through June 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Jeremy Grand and Jeffrey de Mers — Fridays, through June 28, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
June Featured Artists — Works by Myra Patin and Michael Malta, with guest artist Joni Ware, through June 29, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“6-19” — Saturdays through June 29, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Local Color: A Collaboration” — Through June 29, The Artists’ Gallery, 416 Main St., Cañon City; facebook.com/theartistsgallery,
“Escape the Ordinary — Western Landscapes” — Through June 29, Kathleen McFadden’s Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; longshotphotography.com, 685-1201.
Rita Salazar Dickerson Exhibit — Through June 29, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“The Good, the Big and the Beautiful” — Works by Dale Pittock, Karen Storm, Curt and Robyn Elliott, through June 30, Arati Artist Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y2e4sj86.
“Of Spirits & Crows” — Works by Teri Homick, through June 30, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.
“Cheers! Drink Up!” — Through July 1, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Tiny Art: Works Designed for Tiny Houses” — Through July 2, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“The Modbo Turns Ten” — Commemorative show, through July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, through July 19, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St.; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
“In Your Face” — Work by Carol Dass and Heather Oelklaus, Fridays, through July 26, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“The Art of Aaron Graves, Shannon Dunn and Samantha Disney-Saxton” — Through Aug. 6, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
