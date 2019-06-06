ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Prêt-à-Porter | Collection: Color-blocking the After-Show” — 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/yys7hw7d.
Art Show and Silent Auction — 4-7 p.m. June 14, The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.; 471-8700.
Harvest Fest and Art Show — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City; 276-5191.
ONGOING
Alyson Blanton: “The Language of Clay” — Through Sunday at Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through Sunday, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
Jeffrey Cloutirer: “Apotheosis” — Through June 14, Raye’s Gallery at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Art Student Show — Through June 21, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar-1.
The Art of Tara Kelley-Cruz — Through June 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Escape the Ordinary — Western Landscapes” — Through June 29, Kathleen McFadden’s Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; longshotphotography.com, 685-1201.
Rita Salazar Dickerson Exhibit — Through June 29, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“Of Spirits & Crows” — Works by Teri Homick, through June 30, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.
“The Modbo Turns Ten” — Commemorative show, through July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, through July 19, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St.; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
