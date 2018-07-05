ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Plein Air Show — With 14 artists, opens 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14 and 15, The Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” — Opens July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 9, $5-$10; csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
Works by Morten Fadum — Through Saturday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694, tinyurl.com/y9uhxknx.
“Artists in Action — Socially Driven Art of Colorado’s Front Range” — Through July 15, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1861, dustin@manitouartcenter.org.
“Cheers! Drink Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” — Through July 16, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
“Lazy Stitch” — Through July 21, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5525 N. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/y8nhgxq5.
“Red White Blue and God Bless You, a Portrait of Northern New Mexico” — Works by Alex Harris, through July 29, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Ralph Allen: “Envoutement” — Through Sept. 30, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“1st Amendment Gallery” — Through Aug. 1, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1861, dustin@manitouartcenter.org.
“Art of the Art Therapist” — Through Aug. 1, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
Suz Stovall “Finding Peace” — Through Aug. 4, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery@gmail.com.
Works by Autumn Ginnetti — Through Aug. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694, tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
John Frame: “Three Fragments of a Lost Tale” — Through Sept. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM