ARTS
OPENING
“Broadmoor Art Experience” — Artists create pieces, open 9:30 a.m. Friday, The Broadmoor hotel grounds, 1 Lake Ave. Runs Fridays-Sundays, through July 28; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Photography & Multimedia Graphic Design Student Show — 5-8 p.m. July 12, Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3jdsfxb.
Rich Wojdula Exhibit — Opens noon July 12, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through Aug. 17; g44gallery.com.
ONGOING
“The Modbo Turns Ten” — Commemorative show, through July 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Start Your Engines” — Photography by Peter Zurla, through July 17, Raye’s at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“The Urban Experience” — Works by Laura Reilly, through July 19, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St.; peakradar.com/event/the-urban-experience.
“In Your Face” — Work by Carol Dass and Heather Oelklaus, Fridays, through July 26, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“Color Theory” — Through July 27, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org.
“Garden of the Gods — The New Collection” — Through July 31, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y5wap68j.
“Red, White and Blue — Adventures in America’s Heartland” — Through July 31, Kathleen McFadden’s Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; 685-1201, kathleen@ktahleenmcfadden.com.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“The Art of Aaron Graves, Shannon Dunn and Samantha Disney-Saxton” — Through Aug. 6, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“World of Wearable Art” — Through Sept. 22, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM