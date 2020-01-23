ONGOING
"Eight Create" — Through Saturday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
AAFC Collection Show — Through Jan. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"Fresh Paint" — Through Jan. 31, Laura Reilly Gallery Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Uncommon Clay" — Through Feb. 1, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com.
"Pottery by the Pound" — Through Feb. 3, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
"Water" — Works by Tracy Kuonen, through Feb. 8, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Great Expectations: 2020" — Through March 7, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/vrge7ym.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through January, 2021, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
