ARTS
OPENING
Giovanni Designs Art Show — Opens 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 9350 Bellcove Circle; 970-433-1038.
"Water" — Works by Tracy Kuonen, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 8; g44gallery@gmail.com.
ONGOING
"The Art of Steve Wells" — Through Thursday, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Eight Create" — Through Jan. 25, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Fresh Paint" — Through Jan. 31, Laura Reilly Gallery Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Uncommon Clay" — Through Feb. 1, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com.
"Pottery by the Pound" — Through Feb. 3, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Great Expectations: 2020" — Through March 7, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/vrge7ym.
"(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Palmer Lake Art Group Winter Show — Call for artists through Jan. 17; palmerlakeartgroup.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM