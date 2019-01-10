ARTS
OPENING
Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Opens noon-1 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A. Exhibit runs through Feb. 16; g44gallery.com.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Amest, opens 10 a.m. Jan. 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through June 2; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
”Fountain Creek is a Pathway of History” — Opens 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain; 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
ONGOING
“Forum of the Figure” — Through Saturday, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St.; 630-3371.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Fall Art Student Show — Through Jan. 21, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
Pottery by the Pound — Through Jan. 28, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“New Directions” — Works by Betty Atherton, Deena Bennett, Michael Cellan and Susan Risinger, through Jan. 29, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
January Featured Artists — Works by Laurel Bahe and Joan Judge, with guest artist Meagan Anderson, through Jan. 31, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
Works by Mel Strawn — Through Jan. 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Love of Light and Earth” — Photographs by Andres Gonzalez, through Jan. 31, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Chelsea Beach “Path to Presence” — Through Feb. 2, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@ moxiegirlpr.com.
“Faces — Portraiture” — Through Feb. 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Andre Eddens — Through Feb. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Art of Al B. Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
Mural Competition — Poor Richard’s Restaurant, call for artists through 9 a.m. Feb. 4. Email laszlo@poorrichardsdowntown.com for information.
